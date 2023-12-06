‘Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' celebrates the sweetness of the season in Redondo Beach

What to Know Dec. 7-10, 2023

Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

$50 and up; a Fairy Tea Queen will take place before the Saturday and Sunday matinees (separately ticketed)

The timeless touchstones festooning "The Nutcracker" include dance, of course, an ensorcelled toy, a celebratory spirit, and a marvelous adventure, one that is filled with fanciful figures, memorable sights, and moments that are both magical and merry.

Those are the joyful jumping-off points, but where the twist-filed tale takes the rapt audience is up to the imaginative creators helming a particular production.

And one production, a beloved treat from the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, has remained a family favorite for several years: It's the "Hot Chocolate Nutcracker," a fantastical foray into faraway lands and heartwarming realms, including Jazzland and the Land of the Kimono Dolls.

Young Kara, the star of the story, receives a nutcracker at a Christmas Eve party at the home of the Johnson family. Inside this yuletide treasure? A delicious find: It's Kara's favorite confection, hot chocolate.

Adding to the ballet's mirthful moxie is the adorable narration provided by "three wisecracking mice from New York City," also known as "The Real Rat Pack." And enhancing the enchanted aura? Aerialists, "state-of-the-art projections," and exquisite costumes and design.

The award-winning ballet, which features guest artists Amanda Smith of Dance Theatre of Harlem (Fairy Queen), Carlo Imperato of "Fame" and "Grey's Anatomy" (Harvey of the Rat Pack) Vivian Nichole Williams (Myrtle), and Jean-Victor Mackie (Nutcracker Prince) will celebrate the season at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center over four festive days.

Some of those days will include an oh-so-sparkly Fairy Queen Tea, which will include treats and meet-and-greets with cast members, as well as "a giveaway for the Fairy Queen's custom-designed, artisan pointe shoes." The tea experience is available for a separate ticket, do note.

"'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' has been delighting audiences going on a dozen years with 100 performances. We're excited to once again bring this reimagined holiday tradition to Los Angeles audiences," said Debbie Allen, founder and artistic director of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

"Don't miss it! I won't miss it because I'm still in it!"

Performance tickets, as well as tickets to the Fairy Queen Tea, may be found on the academy's site.