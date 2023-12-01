Snow — several tons of it — will create free wintry fun at 34 LA County Parks

What to Know Parks After Dark: Winter Wonderland experiences will pop up at parks across Los Angeles County

Families can enjoy 1,175 tons of snow at several spots, with "Mega Snow Days," featuring 80 tons of snow, visiting select parks; other parks will see 40 tons

Free, Dec. 1-16, Fridays and Saturdays; Santa photo opportunities, sled runs, and toy giveaways are part of the frosty fun

Walking in a winter wonderland, as the beloved carol so charmingly tells us, is a rather wonderful thing.

But so is sledding in a chilly place, and making cool crafts in the cool setting, and enjoying a toy giveaway and other uplifting activities.

The Department of Parks and Recreation wants to treat Southern California families to all of these frosty-fun pursuits, and for free, each Friday and Saturday from Dec. 1 through 16.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The multi-day celebration's name tells the story: The Parks After Dark: Winter Wonderland experience will be a wintry whimsy with plenty, and we do mean plenty, of snow.

Tons of snow will be made, in fact, and some of the destinations, including El Cariso Park and Earvin "Magic" Johnson Park, will be treated to Mega Snow Days, with up to "80 tons of snow" on the ground.

You'll just want to check the schedule and find out what is happening at the park you and your family love to visit, and, as importantly, when; the Winter Wonderland will pop up in various places on various dates.

"Winter Wonderland ensures that children, regardless of income or where they live, have memorable holiday experiences with lots of snow fun in their park community!" Norma E. García González, Director of LA County Parks, said.

"LA County Parks Snow Patrol will create 1,175 tons of snow at 34 LA County Parks throughout South LA, Antelope Valley, the San Gabriel Valley, East LA and more.

"In addition to the snow, Winter Wonderland offers many favorite activities, including pictures with Santa, which memorialize childhood and family holiday cheer, thanks to our partnership with local professional photographers."

Snow where to go and when? If you don't, the list of participating parks, and when they'll become wintry, at least for a few hours, is listed on the Parks and Recreation site.