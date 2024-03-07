Things to do this weekend: Knott's Boysenberry Festival opens

What to Know Knott's Boysenberry Festival at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

March 8 through April 7 (daily); April 12-28 (Fridays through Sundays)

Theme park admission is required; food and drinks are separately priced

Knott's Boysenberry Festival: Fruit festivals will bloom with gooey gusto in the months ahead across California, but if you prefer the purple-est, Buena Park-iest bash in all the land, you'll want to make for this boysenberry-themed jamboree. As with past festivals, a whole luscious line-up of special eats will be on the limited-time menu, and drinks, too; decorations add to the colorful conviviality. It's happening daily from March 8 through April 7, then Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from April 12-28; park admission is required.

ArtNight Pasadena: This twice-a-year lark is festooned with excellent exhibits, live music moments, dance presentations, theatrical readings, and architectural splendor; opportunities to make art, or join the creative fun in an offbeat way, also tend to flourish. The cost? You'll pay nothing to savor the March 8 fun, but knowing what's going on before arriving in the heart of the Crown City is key. Of course, you could just plan to pop by a few participating places to see what's afoot.

14th Annual Celebration of Nowruz at UCLA: A bouquet of spring's-just-ahead celebrations is beginning to bloom around Los Angeles, including this music-filled festivity, a sweet staple of the UCLA campus. The Iranian New Year festival, presented by the Farhang Foundation, will include several vibrant performances, including selections from The Firuze Dance Company, The Ava Choir, and several more. Look for the Iranian Tea House, too, during the March 10 event.

Festival of the Kite: We're soaring high, prompted by the ultra-nice notion that this popular gathering, a longtime pay-nothing beach event, is marking 50 years in 2024. It's still blissfully free, and you can swing by Redondo Pier to fly a kite or watch others as they work the breeze-buoyed strings. There's music, too, and giveaways, and a Hot Dog on a Stick contest. Don't have a kite for the March 10 kite-tacular? They'll be selling some on the pier.

Oscars Night at the Museum: The 96th Academy Awards take to the red carpet on March 10 in the heart of Hollywood, but just a short jaunt south down Fairfax Avenue? There's another splashy scene ready to glitter brightly: It's Oscars Night at the Museum. Buy a ticket to the viewing party, which, yes, will take place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and enjoy tidbits, tasty tacos, and vino; black tie is optional and people will definitely go for the full gussy-up.