Pasadena

Free, festive, and full of creativity: ArtNight Pasadena is a late-winter gem

The twice-a-year treat returns to the heart of the Crown City; savor four hours of pay-nothing exhibits, pop-up concerts, and more.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Alistair Berg/ArtNight Pasadena

What to Know

  • ArtNight Pasadena Spring 2024
  • Free; Friday, March 8 from 6 to 10 p.m.
  • Several events, gallery shows, and pop-up happenings will dot the city, from City Hall to the Gamble House

You might think of visiting ArtNight Pasadena, the multi-event, multi-venue happening that pops up every March and October, as akin to wading into a field of new spring flowers.

How do you pick and choose which blossoms you'll sniff, photograph, and admire? That's a tough one, especially when so many tantalizing choices fan out before you.

But pick, choose, and enjoy, you should, for this cultural gift to all only arrives twice each year.

And while four hours is lengthy, filling it with everything you want to do, from watching a dance performance at the Lineage Performing Arts Center to taking it a "Pride and Prejudice" radio play at the Parson's Nose Theater, takes planning.

So plan, you can, for the schedule is live for the March 8 event, which, yes, is a Friday. It all begins at 6 o'clock, which, we hardly need tell you, is a little lighter these days.

Spring is coming, in short, and this happy harbinger serves as a major sign for many Southern Californians.

No reservation is required; stop by the Armory Center for the Arts, the Norton Simon Museum, or the USC Pacific Asia Museum, or another participating venue, whenever you like during the night.

It isn't only about soaking in all of the splendid offerings; chances to make art are always on the roster, too. Call it a playful and participatory evening, giving attendees the opportunity to join in as much as they like.

The Cultural Affairs Division of the City of Pasadena is an engine behind the popular event, in addition to several other grow-culture, spread-joy groups around the area

