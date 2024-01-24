‘Oscars Season at the Academy Museum' to shimmer over two film-loving months

What to Know Film screenings, tours, special events, and more will be on the starry schedule at the Miracle Mile museum

Jan. 28 through March 31, 2024; some Oscar Season events are included with museum admission and some are ticketed separately

The 96th Oscars air on ABC on March 10 at 4 p.m. local time

Any Academy Awards attendee can confirm that getting ready for the Oscars is usually a multi-hour process, involving the sort of intensive prep that can only be delivered by a team of top-notch stylists.

It's a full day, in short, followed by the ceremony and then the parties that follow, and it can feel, surely, like you've been living in the Oscarverse for a good long time by its conclusion.

But what if film fans wanted to roam the Oscarverse for far longer than a long day or even a week?

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Would it be possible to call upon a world that's devoted to major movies, cinema history, and the craft of on-screen storytelling over a couple of film-fabulous months?

Absolutely, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue. That's where "Oscars Season at the Academy Museum" will shimmer with celebratory events, sights, and movie-ish movements from Jan. 28 through March 31, 2024.

The 96th Academy Awards air on ABC on March 10, meaning you can jump into the film fun before the splashy ceremony or after; it's up to you.

And it's up to you to plan your visit to the opened-in-2021 museum, or visits, if you like, to fully soak in the silver-screen-y splendor: Screenings of past Oscar winners, in-gallery tours, book signings, and Oscar Nominee programs, along with workshops created for families, are on the late-winter-into-early-spring schedule.

The Oscars Experience is "an immersive simulation in which you can finally win that Oscar" — best hone that speech — while "Oscars Night at the Museum" will give fans a chance to watch the show from the museum in a dressy, don-your-black-tie setting.

Well, "black tie optional" is the word, but plan on guests looking their very gussiest and regally red-carpet-ready. It's a dashing night, with the extra thrill of knowing you're enjoying the show from within the halls of its famous home base.

Much like the day of the Oscars, and the night, too, "Oscars Season at the Academy Museum" is full-to-brimming with moments that celebrate the movies.

Find everything coming up during the happening's two-month-plus run, from screenings to tours to activities, now.