Things to do this weekend: Knott's Scary Farm's frightful 50th anniversary

What to Know Knott's Scary Farm's 50th Anniversary

Sept. 21-Oct. 31, 2023 (select nights)

$59.99 and up

Knott's Scary Farm opens: There are maze-y, murky, monster-filled fright festivals, and then there is one of the most hallowed haunted happenings, a Buena Park bash that can trace its scary story back to 1973. Ten mazes, including "The Depths" and "Origins: The Curse of Calico" are part of the phantom-y fun during the scare-tacular's 50th year, as are scare zones, themed treats, and a flurry of spectral shows. This iconic eeker is not recommended for guests under age 13, but if you have tots, be cheered: The gentler Knott's Spooky Farm is on its whimsical way.

Burbank Family Pride: The ebullient revelry synonymous with June continues on the first full day of fall with this joyful Pride gathering, an event that is popping up at a new location. You'll want to head for McCambridge Park for a full day of entertainment — the Wisteria Theater Company, XOMG POP!, and several Broadway and TV stars are set to show — plus vendors, food, and community. The date? Sept. 23, and do feel free to show up with blankets and chairs.

Dino Fest: The Natural History Museum has been the bastion of Really Big Bones for several decades, the ultimate prehistoric place for 'saurus seekers. But there are a few special events that up the institution's Jurassic-big offerings, including the one stomp-stomp-stomping on Sept. 24. Living dinosaurs will not be in attendance but real paleontologists will be there. Look for activities and more. Getting your ticket in advance? Do that, for sure.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

UCLA Nimoy Theater debuts: The Crest Theatre was long a shining star in Westwood before it shuttered, but the shimmer shall glimmer on with a fresh name and outlook for the vintage venue, which recently enjoyed an extensive renovation. The inaugural season begins this weekend, with music and more on the schedule. Named for actor and philanthropist Leonard Nimoy, the theater will serve as a vibrant home for UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance.

California Coastal Cleanup Day: Grab your gloves, sunscreen, lucky hat, and beach-loving bud, for this tidy-up to-do, a volunteer event that welcomes thousands of people across the Golden State who will be rolling up their sleeves and spiffy-ing a host of sandy spots. Those include creek-close locations, riverbanks, and inland areas that need some TLC, as well as lots of lovely stretches along the Pacific. Need sign-up info for the Sept. 23 event? Start here.