Things to do this weekend: 116th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

What to Know 116th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

Nightly through Dec. 22, 2024

Free to see from various points onshore; some fans view from local restaurants or book a spot on a nearby boat

Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade: Something to ponder as you watch beautiful boat after beautiful boat cruise by you at this world-famous multi-night event? The parade's inaugural year — 1907 — is far closer in time to Thomas Edison patenting the lightbulb than the first parade is to now. And bulbs aplenty make this showstopper something to behold, and behold it, thousands of people shall, through Dec. 22. Spots on the shore are free, while paid boat trips give people a closer look at the decorated wonders.

Santa Paddle: Firmly stating that the whimsical weekend ahead of Christmas is "all about the water" isn't totally correct, but, for sure, some of the sweetest and splashiest celebrations are taking to the waves as winter begins. If you're in Ventura Harbor Village on the winter solstice, you'll see a bevy of impish elves paddling around the scenic area, all to bring joy and engage in some fresh air and festive fun. It's free to watch the Dec. 21 lark, and to participating is not a ticketed thing, but if you need to rent gear or equipment, that will be additional.

Santa in Big Bear: It can be a joyful jawdropper when you consider the fact that Kris Kringle can visit both Ventura Harbor and Big Bear in a single day, but let's acknowledge that Mr. Claus is known to be quite proficient in moving between great distances at impressive speed. He'll be hitting the slopes at Snow Summit Dec. 21, a chilly tradition at the mountain destination that finds the North Pole celeb skiing, riding, and tubing, too. Then on Dec. 22, he'll swing by the Alpine Slide Big Bear for more wintry high jinks.

The 3-Day Holiday Market: If you're a fan of the Los Feliz Flea, and you've found your favorite shirt/lamp/brooch/teacup/barrette there, best make your way to Vintage Land for a seasonal shop-around. This is not mere run-of-the-mill gift-lookery, of course; the goodies you'll come across will boast quirk, charm, and one-of-a-kindness. It's all glittering from Dec. 19-21, and, oh yes: Hot cocoa will keep shoppers, browsers, and just-here-to-lookers festively fueled. Be sure to bring a new toy to donate to the Art is My Drug Foundation.

Yuletide Caroling at the Original Farmers Market: Are you thinking about picking up some fudge or toffee in order to stuff your favorite stocking? There's something songtastic afoot at the corner of Third & Fairfax from Dec. 20-22. Songtastic and storied, too: The public market always welcomes strolling carolers, all to up the spirit as busy shoppers rush hither and yon. Be there from noon to 3 p.m. to savor this tradition, which has been a market staple for several decades.