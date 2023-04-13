Things to Do This Weekend: The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire Opens

What to Know The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire at Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale

April 15-May 21, 2023, Saturdays and Sundays

$42 adult single-day admission; other ticketing tiers available

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire: More than a few centuries have passed since the Renaissance happened, so waiting an additional week for the start of this ye olde faire didn't seem too taxing. Organizers had announced that the April 8 start date was a no-go, due to the prep needed after an especially wet winter, but the jesters shall jest and royalty shall parade beginning on April 15. Themed weekends are ahead for the Irwindale lark, and there's lots to do, from shopping to archery and, of course, turkey-legging.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: It's weekend #1 of the tune-laden, ultra-foodie, art-installation beyond-it-all-tacular, a desert dazzler that draws thousands to oodles of stages, entertainment pop-ups, small parties, and dining experiences over several (usually) sunny days. Bad Bunny is the Friday headliner, Blackpink is in the Saturday spotlight, and Frank Ocean is at the centerstage on Sunday. Off-stage? There's plenty to see, and oodles of appetizing choices, including the Indio Central Market.

Cherry Blossom Time: Celebrate the spring and all of those beautiful tree blossoms at Barnes Park in Monterey Park on April 15 and 16. Martial arts, traditional Japanese dance, a tea ceremony presentation, and more merry moments will fill the free and joyful happening. And the family-fun Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival will flower at the Bowers Museum on April 16, with Taiko drums, mochi goodies, crafts, and more. Entry is free, while admission to the museum is separate.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Bike/Walk/Stroll CicLAvia: How to cover four fab miles of a central-ish part of our megalopolis? Take your bicycle and make for this Sunday, April 16 spectacular, one that is, as always, free to attend. The name of the latest outing of the giant open-streets spectacular? "Mid-City Meets Pico Union," which means you'll be rolling down a good chunk of Venice Boulevard, and some of Washington Boulevard, too. There are three hubs for cooling down, connecting with community booths, and seeking a snack. Which direction to start? That's up to you, sweet.

"Earth With Us" LA River Cleanup: Join the Friends of the Los Angeles River on Saturday, April 15 — and the following Saturday, April 22, which is Earth Day — to de-trash seven spots along our iconic urban waterway. The Sepulveda Basin Sports Complex is one of the spiffy-up spots on April 15, while Sunnynook River Park and Deforest Park & Nature Trail will also get the litter-be-gone love. You'll want to register beforehand and find out everything you need to know.