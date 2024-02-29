Things to do this weekend: Whales make a splash at this delightful Dana Point fest

What to Know 53rd Annual Dana Point Festival of Whales

March 1-3, 2024

Several events are free, including the Magical Migration Parade; others will have a fee, like whale-watching trips

53rd Annual Dana Point Festival of Whales: We're fairly sure that whales don't have a hand, er, fin in weathercasting, but if the watery wonders had to choose their ideal damp forecast for their big Dana Point party, it might be the grayer days soon to come. The March 1-3 festival will swim forward, with the Magical Migration Parade, a chowder showdown, a dinghy dash, art, classic boats, and educations opportunities, including lectures. Many events are free, but some have a fee, including whale-watching tours, if you'd like to try one out.

Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival opens: Simmering daily from March 1 through April 22, this eat-around-stravaganza is known for its playful plates and colorful, zingy sips. It's all happening at the Anaheim theme park — you'll need to secure admission and a reservation to enter — and the choices are plentiful at the various booths dotting the grounds. On the 2024 menu? A succulent olive cake, a mojito with watermelon flair, and a Cheeseburger Bao, complete with Thousand Island dressing.

Frieze Los Angeles: While January has long held the reputation as being our region's art-iest month, events-wise, we'll put February and March onto that creative pedestal, too, thanks to their get-out-and-gallery-it-up reputations. This "leading international art fair" unfurls at Santa Monica Airport through March 3, giving art lovers the chance to artists soak in sublime contemporary artworks. Artists are there, too, and gallerists, making this a lively look-around/love-in of the most vibrant variety.

Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival: This debuting dine-around event is setting up stylish shop steps from the surf in Santa Monica, and just a short drive from the airport, should foodies want to try both Frieze and this happening out (they're separately ticketed, keep in mind). A Sweets Room brimming with candy is part of the social-strong scene, and appearances by several local eateries, including Bridgetown Roti and Pizzana. The sup-focused festivity is brewing from March 1-3.

Flowers are flowering at Descanso Gardens: Is it spring? No. Is March mostly winter or spring? Answer: winter, technically. But is the start of March sort of like the pretty prequel to springtime? We'll embrace that idea, sure. Which all means this: Early cultivated blossoms are starting to sprout at some local gardens as March kicks off, including Descanso Gardens, which recently began reporting the first cherry blossoms, and delightful daffodils, too. The wowza bloom featuring 30,000 tulips is still weeks away, but the first tulips of the season are making a foothold (er, roothold) now. Beholding this pre-spring splendor? Peachy: It is included with admission.