This ‘Broken Hearts Circus' puts a salty (but celebratory) spin on Valentine's Day

What to Know Broken Hearts Circus at Angel City Brewery and Public House

Sunday, Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (doors open at 11 a.m.)

The Beer & Circus Pairing Tour, open to guests 21+, is $20

When Valentine's Day falls in the middle of the week, as it did in 2024, you can bet that all sorts of heartsy happenings will flower in the holiday's near vicinity, on the weekend before or after.

We've reached the "after" portion of the lovey lark and the Valentine's-themed events continue, but with a twist, at least at Angel City Brewery and Public House

A Broken Hearts Circus is set to take playful place at the Arts District destination on Sunday, Feb. 18, "a celebration of the single, the third wheels, and everything in between!"

The droll daytime to-do will feature a cavalcade of performers, with stiltwalkers, jugglers, and other artists summoning a certain sprightly three-ring'd vibe.

Tarot card readers will be in the house, too, should you be seeking what future Valentine's Days have in store.

In the center ring, or, rather, the quirky gathering's main spotlight? The Beer & Circus Pairing Tour, an offbeat sip-and-snack adventure created for guests who are age 21 or older.

Beer is one of the elements, yes, as the name would suggest, and the other? It's candy.

Sweet confections aren't often paired with hops-centered libations, so consider this a rare chance to try both in a brewery setting. A ticket is $20.

For more on this after-Valentine's lark, swing, as if by the flying trapeze, by this site now.

But wait: The brewery's doors open at 11 a.m. while the circus-y high jinks begin at 1 o'clock.