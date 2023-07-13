This dinosaur-packed tour is making our July even more Jurassic-y

What to Know
- Jurassic World Live Tour 2023
- July 14-16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim
- Blue the Raptor will be there, as well as some of the franchise's best-known (and ultra-toothy) titans
Summertime is Jurassic time, totally and forever, even if we're not in a queue to experience the latest in dinosaur-driven cinema.
It is, after all, something that fans of both the "Jurassic Park" flicks and the realm of "Jurassic World" have been experiencing for three decades now: When temperatures rise, so does our dino-loving desire to spy super-large, super-scaly creatures on the silver screen.
In short, July might just be the most Jurassic-y stretch of the year, thanks to the fact that revisiting the hit films is a summer tradition for so many devotees of the 'saur-centric stories.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
But what if you could attend an in-real-life happening that features some of those fearsome prehistoric icons, if not in the flesh, exactly, then convincingly realized?
Welcome to the Jurassic World Live Tour 2023, a dino-delightful happening that is a-ok for families, fans of the films, and people who wish they could travel back a few eons, all to observe some ancient critters frolicking on an ancient isle.
Of course, the isle in question here is Isla Nubar, where "your trip takes a terrifying turn when the Indominus rex escapes, causing chaos in the park."
The Scene
Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.
Other adrenaline-fueled moments will play out before the audience, and by "play out" we do mean involve large-scale, oh-so-realistic dinosaurs that, gulp, move.
The "live arena" show will also spotlight both the Stegosaurus and the Triceratops, as well as the biggie of the bunch, a Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Have youngsters in your T. Rex-obsessed group?
There are a couple of afternoon shows just ahead at the Honda Center in Anaheim if you'd like to connect with colossal creatures before it gets too late.