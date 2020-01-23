This Famous Chicago Sandwich Will Pop up in SoCal

What to Know Monday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (or until the sandwiches run out)

11712 San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood

The three pop-up sandwiches include The OG, Honey Butter Fried Chicken, and Pizzana Chicken Parm

Talk to your favorite Chitowner, and get around to the topic of food, which should take all of 16 seconds, if the conversation is going well, and go-to grub will eventually become the focus.

They might mention their ultimate spot for a Chicago dog, and where they order deep dish from on the regular.

And if they love their fried chicken sandwiches? Chances are "The OG" will weave into the chitchat, which can be found at Honey Butter Fried Chicken in the Avondale area.

That's right: That's an area that's just over two thousand miles from Brentwood, here in Southern California, and yet The OG is making its way to a local eatery, for one day only, on Monday, Jan. 27.

Pizzana is the place to find it, oh yeah. But wait: There are two ways you can order that chicken sandwich on the 27th. You can either go with The OG, which included candied jalapeno mayo and "crunchy" slaw, or you can go with the eatery's "namesake" offering, which is a fried chicken sandwich with honey butter.

A Pizzana Chicken Parm Sandwich, created by Pizzana Chef Daniele Uditi, will also be in the tempting mix. That's priced at $18, while The OG and the Honey Butter are $16 apiece.

How to choose though? How. To. Choose.

You have all weekend to ponder this tricky topic, but know this: You may not have a trip planned to Chicago early next week, but you can likely find your way to Brentwood for this savory and celebrated Chicago sandwich.