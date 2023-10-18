This ‘Frankenstein'-inspired bar has limited-time ‘lab'-ations and Halloween charm

What to Know Frankenstein's Mad Scientist Cocktail Lab at E.P & L.P. in West Hollywood; happening nightly through Oct. 31, 2023

$23 ticket (includes one mocktail or cocktail); there's an option to purchase a table (2 to 4 guests); reserve in advance at the Bucketlisters site

Themed cocktails include the Igor, which features white rum, lime, simple syrup, and blue Gatorade

Wending your way along damp stone passageways, the kind of corridors that crisscross through atmospheric old castles, can be an exercise in delights and frights, but if you'd rather go straight to the delight part?

Best skip the whole wending element and make for one of West Hollywood's most notable niteries, E.P. & L.P., for a pop-up experience inspired by one of literature's best-known horror characters.

Well, literature and film, of course, and just about every other frightful facet of pop culture: It's Frankenstein's monster we're talking about, author Mary Shelly's famous figure of dread.

While we're apt to see more than one person applying costume neckbolts and rocking stacked shoes come October, there are few places where a lab-themed look is fashioning the glowing green scene of our dreams... and nightmares.

E.P. & L.P. is up for the Frank fun this Halloween season, thanks to a temporary, not-too-terrifying overlay at the rooftop bar.

Botanical Hospitality Group

The venue is lavishly lit in emerald hues, as befits the monster's famous appearance, and the menu has five lab-ations, er, libations that pay homage to the story via each drink's name.

The Igor, a nod to Dr. Frankenstein's assistant, is a rum and blue Gatorade fantasia, while It's Alive features Empress gin and orgeat, as well as other tempting additions.

A ticket is $23 — that includes a cocktail or non-alcoholic choice, if you prefer — while tables for two to four people may also be reserved for a separate fee.

Food is on the menu, too, for an additional price. Seasoned waffle fries, a cheeseburger, tacos, and other snacky options will keep things... lively at your table.

Upping the sense you've stepped inside a story of old? Tarot readings are also available if you're seeking to heighten the velvety mood.

Best book your ticket faster than lightning strikes by visiting the Bucketlisters site.