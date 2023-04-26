This Is the May: Disneyland's Month-Long ‘Star Wars' Fun to Feature Mando, Meals, More

What to Know Star Wars Month at Disneyland Resort

May 1 through June 4, 2023

The return of Hyperspace Mountain, special treats, and the chance to customize a Mandalorian helmet via a brand-new Disney PhotoPass Lens

Springtime is the season of fresh starts and new adventures, but if your trusty Razor Crest is in the shop, and you are, at the moment, entirely ship-less, you need to find a nearby port to explore.

Rounding up your VBD (Very Best Droids) and setting your coordinates for Planet Anaheim may be just the ticket if you're seeking a nearby escapade brimming with clever odes to "Star Wars."

For the fifth and Force-filled month on the calendar is known as "Star Wars" Month, not just around Southern California but everywhere in our neck of the Solar System and likely far beyond.

May the 4th is, in fact, "Star Wars" Day, the occasion when we say "May the 4th be with you" should we spy another Jedi in our immediate vicinity.

Jedi will be out in joyful Force all May long at Disneyland Resort, a place that will extend the holiday into a month-plus celebration.

"Star Wars" Month will light up its sabers from May 1 through June 4, 2023.

Some of the high-in-the-sky-lights?

Special limited-time treats, like the Darth by Chocolate Parfait and the Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad, will pop up at various spots around the parks and Downtown Disney District, while Hyperspace Mountain will be back in Tomorrowland with all of that amazing movie-esque music and Star Destroyer sightings.

And starting on May 4?

Visitors to the galactic realm can employ Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots while roaming Galaxy's Edge and see if BB-8 or BD-72 make a cute cameo.

And a new Disney PhotoPass Lends will give aspiring Mandalorian the opportunity "... to customize their own Mandalorian helmet and armor."

Din Grogu might say "ahhhgaaa" in response to all of this "Star Wars" plentitude, a wise statement that is surely profound, even if it sounds merely adorable to our human ears.

This is the way: Here are a few of the fantastical finds "Star Wars" fans will find around Disneyland Resort this May.

Darth by Chocolate available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park during Star Wars Month in 2023. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad is available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park during Star Wars Month in 2023. (Disneyland Resort)

Guests dodge huge turbolaser cannons as they attempt to escape a First Order Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking attraction inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)