Laffs, grins, and nyuks reign at this annual ‘Three Stooges' event

What to Know
- 26th Annual Three Stooges Big Screen Event
- Saturday, Nov. 30
- 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Alex Theatre in Glendale
- $18 general admission
If Thanksgiving Week is powered by deviled eggs and green bean casserole, and Christmas Week finds its glittery get-up-and-go in ugly sweaters, hot cocoa, and sappy movies, then the start of the busy Thanksgiving-to-Christmas run is all about the laffs.
Like the happy howls and the gleeful chortles and the expressions of mirth that help us deal with what can be a sweet season, but also a season of stress as well.
This makes the annual Three Stooges Big Screen Event at the Alex Theatre in Glendale as well-timed as the perfect punchline, eyebrow waggle, or giggle-inducing gag.
And we do mean "well-timed": The merriment lets loose on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, right when comedies are truly needed to help us lighten our load.
This popular guffaw-giver has been around for years and years — the 2024 happening is the 26th go-around for the light-hearted celebration — and fans return to the vintage venue to really let loose in the laugh department.
The films change each year, and the upcoming slate is ringed with smiles: "Slipper Silks," "Flat Foot Stooges," "How High Is Up," and "Hot Scot" are on the rollicking roster.
And something that fans of the comedy legends always appreciate: The films will "... once again be projected from pristine 35mm prints onto the big screen at the Alex, courtesy of Sony Pictures."
It's always a gas to come across a Stooge flick on TV, but the opportunity to view a decades-old delight in a history-filled setting, all while everything is presented in spectacular 35mm, is a treat.
There's a matinee and an evening show at the Nov. 30 event.
No joking and no fooling: You should nyuk, er, not wait on buying a ticket to this beloved event; find yours here.
American actors Larry Fine (1902 - 1975) and Moe Howard (1897 - 1975) send Curly Howard (1903 - 1952) to the top bunk in a still from an unidentified Three Stooges film. (Photo by Hulton Archive)