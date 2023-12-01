Tickets for ‘Pageant of the Masters,' that stand-still summer spectacular, are on sale

What to Know Pageant of the Masters started in 1933 as part of the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach; the 2024 season runs, er, holds still, from July 6 through Aug. 30

Talented volunteers pose "inside" paintings and artworks at the outdoor amphitheater, remaining motionless for several minutes

$45 and up; tickets for the 2024 show went on sale on Dec. 1

The dawn of December often sends people to their closets, attics, and the tucked-away places where they store their holiday decorations for much of the year.

It is, in short, a highly decorative time of year, the sort of showy stretch that puts us in a "dress it up and make it shine" frame of mind.

The team at Pageant of the Masters, the venerable stage show that's brought hundreds of works of art to literal life over the decades, feels the same way about the first day of the last month.

And to honor that go-big, bells-and-whistles spirit of Dec. 1? Tickets for the summer spectacular, a Laguna Beach tradition for over 90 years, go on sale.

In fact, Dec. 1 has long been the on-sale date for the world-famous show, even though opening night is still seven months away. But fans of the "tableaux vivant" treat, which places real people inside iconic artworks, are eager to secure seats for the popular offering as soon as possible.

And, of course, many Pageant lovers regularly wrap up a pair of tickets during the holiday season, another oh-so-California gifting tradition.

À La Mode: The Art of Fashion" is the 2024 theme, which will prance through plenty of celebrated odes to dress, style, and flair.

"Modern fashion shows are very theatrical, and designers are always pushing the envelope of outrageousness and showmanship. That appeals to me," commented Artistic Director Diane Challis Davy.

"The 2019 Dolce and Gabbana runway show was an extraordinary spectacle. I've also been inspired by the annual Met Gala ball and shows like 'Project Runway' and 'Fashion Police.' But I will never forget to appreciate the craftsmanship and the hard work that goes into fashion: designing, pattern making, stitching, embellishing...it is art."

Artists John Singer Sargent and David Hockney will be among the big names at the 2024 affair, which opens on July 6.

Legendary costume designer Edith Head will also receive a tribute, and cinephiles will want to watch for a few "living" sketches and movie posters as they come to life on the grand outdoor stage.

Tickets begin at $45, and, as is tradition, the offbeat pageant will conclude close to Labor Day, with an Aug. 30 wrap-up.