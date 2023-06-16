Tickets were just released for Rooftop Cinema Club's movie-loving summer

What to Know Rooftop Cinema Club's July 3-Sept. 4 schedule is live and tickets are available for purchase

DTLA, Arts District, and El Segundo (this is the final season for the El Segundo location, do note)

$19.50 and up for a lounge chair

Summertime is festooned with happy touchstones, the tried-and-terrific traditions that lend the lightest season so much of its sunny flavor.

And one of the tangiest ingredients in this sparkly seasonal stew?

It's the outdoor movie, the often feel-good-ish film you watch on the big screen as moonlight adds more than a pinch of magic.

Southern California is home to a number of notable wall-free screenings, the sorts of cinematic soirées that seem to obtain additional lift-off around the time that June Gloom dissipates and warmer evenings start their much-anticipated run.

Building the anticipation further is the fact that Rooftop Cinema Club, one of our city's biggest alfresco film happenings, has tickets up and ready for purchase for those films screening between July 3 and Sept. 4.

And if you're familiar with that particular span in Southern California then you know that jackets and knit hats are rare to see (something that cannot be said for May and June).

The only question is this: Which Rooftop Cinema Club will you visit? There are locations in DTLA and the Arts District as well as a spot in El Segundo, which is marking its final season.

Beyond the great slate of blockbusters, musicals, tear-jerkers, and comedies, there are theme nights at each location.

Coming up? A 4th of July Party at the Arts District location, Y2K Tuesdays at both the Arts District and El Segundo (celebrating the flicks of the 2000s, of course), and the fanciful films of Hayao Miyazaki each Wednesday in DTLA.

The DTLA cinema is also the place to head for new releases, if you'd like to check out the freshest fare in the open air.

Tickets for a lounge chair start a pinch below $20, and if you'd like to add popcorn? That's $22.50. Parking will be additional, as will drinks.