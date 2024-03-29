Torrance abloom: Dance, crafts, and eats will fill the cherished Cherry Blossom Festival

What to Know Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival

Sunday, April 7; Columbia Park in Torrance

Free entry; parking and the shuttles are complimentary as well

April is nearly here, a sweet turn of events, and we're seeking out the most beautiful floral festivals to add an extra effervescent note to these soft days.

And few flowers are as delightful and diaphanous as the tiny blossoms that peek out from the upper branches of various fruit trees, an ethereal annual event that is both beautiful and brief.

We can find these winsome trees at several spectacular Southern California locations, including Descanso Gardens and The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, as well as the occasional uplifting sighting made around our neighborhoods.

But a few special communities revere the regal cherry trees so deeply that an annual festival is held in their ethereal honors.

Torrance has long been synonymous with the celebrations of spring, and a breezy gathering that includes several pan-Asian performances and a bevy of sweet seasonal sights is on its way.

It's the Annual Cherry Blossom Festival, and it returns to connect us with the verdant world on the first Sunday in April.

Crafts, too, play a part in the party, which will sprout over five festive hours at Columbia Park on Sunday, April 7 beginning at 11 in the morning. If you're planning on enjoying lunch at the park, food trucks will be nearby.

You'll want to look into the parking — it is free — and shuttles before heading to the pay-nothing festival.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is presented by the City of Torrance Community Services Department.