Happy 40th: Torrance Bakery marks a milestone with a flavorful fundraiser

What to Know Torrance Bakery at 1341 El Prado Avenue in Torrance

The bakery is marking its 40th anniversary with "Seven Days of Giving," beginning July 22

Proceeds from cookie sales will be donated to various organizations, including the YMCA, as well as bakery employees in a show of gratitude.

The number of celebrations that have taken place around Torrance since 1984 are as numerous as the frosting rosettes that have graced thousands of wedding cakes.

It would be impossible to tally up the parties, weddings, retirement dinners, baby showers, and family get-togethers, in short.

But we can count the years that Torrance Bakery has been creating memorable cakes, cookies, and muffins all while becoming, over four flavorful decades, a sweet staple of the South Bay city.

To honor that frosting-covered legacy and its big 40th year, the bustling bakery is giving back to local groups beginning July 22.

Stop by and buy a cookie, or a dozen cookies, to help out; proceeds from cookie sales will be donated to a different organization each day through July 28.

The groups in the "Seven Days of Giving" spotlight include the Torrance Chamber Foundation (July 22), the Torrance Historical Society (July 23), The Volunteer Center South Bay-Harbor-Long Beach, (July 24), the National Alliance on Mental Illness South Bay (July 25), ICAN California Abilities Network (July 26), YMCA (July 27), and Serra High School Space Department (July 28).

Employees of the bakery will also receive a portion of the cookie sales in a show of heartfelt thanks.

While cookies are at the cute heart of the fundraiser, the bakery is also known for sandwiches, muffins, and doughnuts, too, as well as, yes, all of those super-celebratory custom wedding cakes.