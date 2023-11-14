Traipse along this ‘Holiday Road' for dazzling displays and oodles of lights

What to Know "Holiday Road," a holiday immersive experience

King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas

$24.99 and up; Nov. 24 through Dec. 23, 2023 (select nights)

When the spirit of fa, la, la is seriously fa, la, lagging, and our peppermint treats and cinnamon sweets are falling flat, we go in search of something special, the sort of outing that will jumpstart the joy and wonder of the season.

For many of us, that means lights, lots and lots of lights, more lights than we could ever cover our own abodes with, and then some.

Discovering where to find this particular dazzle takes a bit of Sherlocking, it is true, so we usually spend time seeking the sparkliest spots in our neighborhoods and towns, an excellent errand.

But if the houses around us aren't doing their bulb-bright, Santa-on-the-roof thing just yet, we can turn to the over-the-top immersive experiences that have become Southern California traditions in recent years, the twinkle-taculars that go the everything-and-more distance.

"Holiday Road" has been at the festive forefront of these illuminated experiences, allowing lovers of lights the opportunity to leg it through King Gillette Ranch by night, all to soak some out-sized seasonal sights.

This resplendent "Road" is winding back into our worlds beginning on the Friday after Thanksgiving at the Calabasas destination, with some new installations and an activation inspired by "Candy Cane Lane," the new feature film starring Eddie Murphy.

The trail you'll dance along — well, if you feel like dancing, but strolling leisurely is just fine, too — is a mile long. And along the way? A forest of Christmas trees, tunnels of lights, the North Pole, and other scenic displays will add illuminated oomph, along with food trucks, bars, a face-painting station, seasonal vendors, and a place to shop for merry mementos.

Carolers and Santa will also stop by on select dates.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our fourth annual Holiday Road this year," said Holiday Road co-founder, Ben Biscotti.

"We look forward to bringing holiday cheer to the whole family again this year, with new surprises, including lantern art, immersive scenes and 'Candy Cane Lane' activation where guests can come take a photo at the Carver's house and experience the film's magic!"

It all begins Nov. 24 and wraps two evenings ahead of Christmas. Keep in mind that "Holiday Road" will up the sparkle factor on select nights, so do buy your ticket ahead of time.