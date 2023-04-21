Treat Mom to Flowers and Cake With This Tender-Hearted Team-up

What to Know Sweet Lady Jane's, the lauded cake pros, and fanciful florist Matriarch will offer a "Mother's Day" bundle; it's now available for online ordering

The bakery's obsessed-over Triple Berry Cake and a fresh bouquet are part of the package; $72 for a 6-inch cake or $104 for a 9-inch cake; the bouquet is $40

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14, 2023

Finding flowers on cake? That's a common but uncommonly dear sight, the little rosettes and floral frosting flourishes that always add a touch of whimsy to a delicious baked good.

Finding cake on flowers? That's going to happen far less often, unless, of course, you've been consuming delicious pastry, messily, in the vicinity of a garden.

Finding cake and flowers together? That's a delightful duo that nicely fits the festive joy that surrounds Mother's Day.

And while you can locate a pretty pastry and a posey of beautiful blossoms separately, there is a way to secure both in a bundle.

For Sweet Lady Jane, the venerable cakeshop and Matriarch, the fashionable florist, have teamed up on a tempting Mother's Day deal.

You can place your order online for the bakery's beloved Triple Berry Cake — there are two sizes of the vanilla sponge to choose from, at two different price points, of course — and then, separately, pay for the Matriarch bouquet through the same site.

You'll also want to plan to pick your bundle up at your nearest Sweet Lady Jane's store; the bundle will be available at all locations, including Santa Monica, Encino, Beverly Hills, Manhattan Beach, and Calabasas, as well as Sweet Lady Jane's original location in West Hollywood.

So when you order, do make a note of where you'll go to gather your goodies, and when: The pick-up dates include May 12, 13, and 14.

This is, of course, a "before-the-sell-out" kind of offer, so you won't want to delay purchasing your bundle if you think this is a duo that your mommy might delight in or anyone who deserves a special treat on Mother's Day Weekend.