Tulip lovers, it's time to ‘pick-your-own' at Underwood Family Farms

What to Know The tulip garden at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark is open; it will remain open until the farm announces its seasonal closure

The tulips are grown from "premium Holland bulbs"; the price is $1.50 per tulip or 6 tulips for $7; enjoy a dozen tulips for $12

Entrance to the tulip field is included in farm admission on Feb. 23; it will be an "experience" that is separately ticketed beginning Feb. 24

You might call the final week of February, depending on the weather, a sort of shoulder season, a tantalizing time of year that arrives somewhere between winter and spring.

If you're feeling the "wintring" vibes right now, as the days warm slightly and Southern California remains on the drier side, there are uplifting ways to celebrate.

And one of the most sunny and springful ways to honor the brief wintring window is now blooming at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark.

This is the well-known home to a vast variety of "pick-your-own" crops — or PYO, if you prefer a catchy acronym — and one of the most colorful crops is now putting on a fabulous show.

We're talking tulips here, a cultivated icon that has a knack for making an earlier-than-later appearance around Southern California gardens.

And appearing, it most definitely is, at the Moorpark farm: The pick-your-own experience is now open, and will remain open for some time. True, "some time" may be a bit vague, but the farm staff will need to assess how many people come by to pick and what is left of the bloom.

So keeping tabs on social media is the smart way to go, before you go to the verdant destination, to find out if the field is still open.

One tulip? It's $1.50. If you decide on a dozen? That'll be $12.

A Feb. 23 Facebook post revealed some helpful details: "Green baskets will be supplied for laying the tulips in to bring them to our team members who will place them in sleeves to protect them. A printed guide will be handed out for instructions on how to pick the flowers."

Wintring is here, lovers of cool breezes and sunny afternoons. Find your way to this Moorpark marvel, where tulips grown from "premium Holland bulbs" do so gorgeously grow.

There are lots of other pick-your-own goodies, too, at Underwood; here's the full list.