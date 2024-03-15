Tunes, critters, and giving back: The first-ever ‘Sip & Stroll' will debut at LA Zoo this spring

What to Know Sip & Stroll at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens

$85 general; other ticketing tiers are available

Saturday, April 13; the evening will raise money for the zoo's "mission to save species, enrich communities, and create connections to nature"

If you've ever Brew'd-at-the-LA-Zoo before, and, by that, we simply mean attended one of the "Brew at the LA Zoo" evenings, then you know that there is something special about sipping a libation as the sun sets and the chorus of critters sings.

Roaming the grounds of the Griffith Park-based zoo after it officially shutters for the day isn't always easy, and we'd even call it pretty rare.

But sometimes celebratory happenings, like the "Brew at the Zoo" events or the popular "Zoo Lights" displays during the holiday season, allow us to experience the destination after dark.

There's now a new festivity that zoo lovers can look forward to, and it is flowering soon, in the middle of April.

The first-ever Sip & Stroll takes some inspiration from "Brew at the Zoo" — it will be open to guests ages 21 and over — and it will also, like past events, feature food trucks (dining isn't included in your ticket, but the beverages are).

Cocktails, beer, wine, and mocktails will be on the pour at several stops around the zoo; some 35 beverage partners will be at the April 13 party.

The AstroYachts will be yacht-rocking the night away along with DJ Johnny Hawkes and DJs from KCRW, while keeper talks will add an educational note to the convivialities.

Sing-alongs could be possible, and a paint party, too, if you like to engage in an uplifting activity or two in a lovely alfresco setting.

And if you'd like to view some of the incredible beasties that reside at the zoo? You can before the sun goes down.

The one-night-only soirée is all about supporting the zoo's "mission to save species, enrich communities, and create connections to nature."

Tickets are available now; if you go the VIP route, you'll enjoy an earlier entry, beginning at 6 o'clock.