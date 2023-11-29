Two festive happy hours will take flight during ‘LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow'

What to Know "LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow" sparkles on most nights through Jan. 7, 2024

Two 21+ Happy Hours will take place on Dec. 7 and 14; Tinsel and 'Tinis is first up followed by an Ugly Holiday Sweater Party a week later

$75 per person per party; 21+ only; includes "expedited" entry to the zoo's light displays

We often encounter numerous offbeat opportunities during December, which is one of the most magical months.

And several of those light-hearted happenings will involve pulling on zany sweaters flocked with fake snow and embroidered with felt reindeer antlers, not to mention a few overly shiny ornaments.

In short? Ugly sweater season is now upon us, and parties, cocktail hours, and office get-togethers will gamely suggest we don our most quirky and questionable pullovers.

There is a spot that is also asking the same, but it is truly made for a sweater-rocking adventure. It's the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, which, yes, just happens to be an outdoorsy, under-the-stars kind of spot.

Sweaters, and jackets, too, are a smart move when visiting the animal park at night.

So if you're hoping for true sweater weather to show off your joyful jumper, and not some cramped corner of the office, here's your chance: The Griffith Park destination is beckoning garishly garbed guests, revelers who are ages 21 and over, on Thursday, Dec. 14.

That's when an Ugly Holiday Sweater Party Happy Hour will take place, giving grown-up guests a chance to go the dubious distance, fashion-wise, while enjoying a buffet of bites and a cocktail.

Oh yes: And entry to "LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow," the sparkly spectacular now filling the zoo's grounds.

But wait: If sweatering-up, ugly-style, isn't your thing, look to Thursday, Dec. 7 for Tinsel and 'Tinis, a happy hour created for the swanky and celebratory 21+ set.

Like the Ugly Sweater Party Happy Hour, this event will offer "expedited" entry to "LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow" plus a yummy buffet and hosted bar.

Advance tickets to one or both are recommended, given the popularity of 21+ events in the past.

The light-packed experience has a few events that are ideal for young kids and their parents, like a Family New Year's Eve celebration. For all "Animals Aglow" fun, visit the LA Zoo site.