Union Station’s Free Cocoa Concerts Come to a Close

What to Know Friday, Dec. 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Union Station

Free

We're in the last stretch of holiday merrymaking, which could mean that we're covered in bits of tape, and tangles of ribbon, and various Post-its detailing all of the errands we must complete.

Conversely, though? This time could be one of peaceful joy, of finding festive doings that connect with the spirit of the season, and not the spirit of stress.

And there's nothing stressful about a pay-nothing concert that comes with a load of sleigh bells and wintry whistles.

It's the Cocoa Concerts we're rhapsodizing about here, Union Station's free, get-dancing, shake-off-the-stress shows that fill several December Friday nights (and, yep, one in November this year, too).

The final one is ready to shake it, on Dec. 20, and Quitapenas will be on the stage with "tropical Latin heat." As for the meaning behind Quitapenas? It's "to remove worries," which feels apt for this go-go time of year.

Not far from the music? There's a cocoa bar, as the name of the event would suggest, with "elftenders" ready to take your tum-warming order. Santa will be in the house, er, train station, should you need a Santa-adjacent selfie, and Candy Cane Lane will deliver a "custom neon photo-op."

Games and crafts and other festoon-y fun things will round out the ebullient evening.

Are you currently covered in bits of tape and wrapping paper?

De-tape and de-paper and dress up in your dancing pants, for the last Cocoa Concert of the year is ready to spread some sound-big cheer at Union Station.