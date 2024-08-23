‘Fan Fest Nights' will roll a natural 20 at Universal Studios Hollywood

What to Know Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

The new events will arrive at the theme park in spring 2025

Dungeons & Dragons, "Star Trek," and "Back to the Future" will all enjoy a spotlight celebration

The Universal Fan Fest Nights are separately ticketed events

Rolling a natural 20?

It's something Dungeons & Dragons players regularly hope to do when they reach for their lucky twenty-sided die, for scoring the high and coveted number means good things are happening.

Devotees of the epic roleplaying game — D&Devotees, if you will — might feel as if that natural 20 just came up in their 2025 plans, too: A Dungeons & Dragons fan festival is ready to soar, with all of the power and majesty of a winged, mythological creature, into Universal Studios Hollywood.

The theme park just unveiled its brand-new Universal Fan Fest Nights, an after-hours event series devoted to potent pop culture phenomena and the people who show their support, year after year.

Or perhaps we mean "decade after decade": Universal's first three fan festivals, which will begin popping up on the theme park's schedule in spring 2025, are devoted to cultural powerhouses that began in the 1960s, '70s, and '80s and continue to grow ever-brighter.

"Star Trek" is the started-in-the-'60s wonder, and the Universal party will honor the cosmic property's "optimistic view of the future and reflection on what it means to be human has inspired generations of dreamers and doers."

The '70s superstar on the schedule is Dungeons & Dragons, the epic roleplaying universe that is "rolling" into 50 years of adventuresome fun, fire-breathing creatures, team-building moxie, and story-based creativity in 2024.

And rev up your DeLorean: "Back to the Future," the 1985 charmer that was filmed in part on the Universal Studios backlot, will McFly for the theme park before too much time passes.

Or perhaps we mean "Biff"-ore too much time passes. (Please don't Doc us for that joke.)

Cosplay will be one captivating element of the Universal Fan Fests, as will other fan-pleasing sights like special activations, live entertainment, and special snacks, sips, and buyables.

"For decades, Universal Studios Hollywood has been a leader in creating and executing innovative special events that are consistent with our brand," said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Studios Hollywood.

"From our esteemed Halloween Horror Nights event to this all-new Universal Fan Fest Nights experience, we are thrilled about how this breakthrough program will continue to elevate the guest experience in an all-new way."

Set your flux capacitor to 2025 and a reminder to keep a lookout for the specific dates, ticket prices, and details.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.