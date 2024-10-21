A free indie games spectacular returns to DTLA in November

What to Know Night Games

Jerry Moss Plaza at the Music Center

Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16

6 to 10 p.m.

Free; RSVP at The Music Center site

Presented by The Music Center and IndieCade

Finding joy in the joystick, the consoling spirit in the console, the "wheeee" in the NPC?

You're likely a game maven, through and through, which means you've always got a finger pointed in the direction of the future, where fresh worlds and incredible adventures are always in dazzling development.

So let's jump to the next explanatory cutscene: Something big is happening in Downtown Los Angeles for the second year in a row.

If you're eager to try out some of the newest independent games in a setting that makes potential hobnobbing with other avid gamers possible, you'll want to make your way to The Music Center on Friday, Nov. 15 and/or Saturday, Nov. 16.

The 2nd Annual Night Games will celebrate indie games Nov. 15 and 16. (Will Tee Yang for The Music Center)

The name of the imagination-stoking event reveals when you'll need to be there: The celebration of the indie creative spirit is called Night Games, and it is returning for another starlight spectacular on The Music Center's Jerry Moss Plaza, rain or shine.

While digital games will be a huge draw at the second outing of this popular pay-nothing party, tabletop offerings will also be in the spotlight, and XR, too (Extended Reality, if you please).

No worries if you haven't collected all of the coin, points, fruit, or stars you've been searching for: This adventure is totally free.

The games set to bewitch visitors at the 2024 event "... were curated from submissions to the 'IndieCade Anywhere and Everywhere' online festival and community members."

Look for "action-packed multiplayer machines" on the plaza, as well as opportunities to "compete and co-operate" with other game lovers in attendance.

A seesaw game with pirate vibes— "Back Off Me Booty" is the title, a treat created by the Back Off me Booty team — and "Wizards Warehouse: The Magick of Retail" by Mike Salyh are among the featured games (players will wield a handheld scanner "with the goal of selling as many items as possible before the time runs out").

While entry is complimentary, you should let The Music Center staffers know you'll be there.

Level up at the event site now, booking your spot at this smart celebration of immersive gaming, collaboration, and the indie, can-do, let's-try-it spirit.