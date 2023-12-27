Visitors are navigating Pasadena with this helpful (and free) Rose Parade hotline

What to Know 40th Annual Visit Pasadena Visitor Hotline

Dec. 27-Jan. 2, 2024; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

877-793-9911

What time do the floats go on display after the Rose Parade?

How can I get from Old Pasadena to Rose Bowl Stadium?

Where is Central Park?

Is there a Metro station near Central Park?

How much is a train ride?

What else is there to do around town over New Year's Weekend?

The various questions that bloom during Tournament of Roses Week are as plentiful as petals on a blossom, truly, but here's something lovely: Visit Pasadena's Visitor Hotline, the one created for both visitors and locals, is now live.

Live and free, we'll add, which is a nice perk during the holidays.

The helpful phone service begins operating about five days ahead of the Rose Parade and the big game.

If you need swift assistance locating fantastic tacos, determining where to stay for the night, or finding some basic directions — does Colorado Boulevard run east-west or would that be Orange Grove? — you'll want to ring 877-793-9911.

Phone lines will be buzzing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Jan. 2, 2024, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31.

The 2024 Rose Parade Royal Court stopped by the Visit Pasadena office on Dec. 27 to help kick off the Crown City tradition, and answer a few early phone calls, too.