Eye the magic come together, petal by petal: It's Rose Parade Float Decorating Week

What to Know View the decorating of Rose Parade floats at Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena

Dec. 28, 29, and 30, 2023

$20 (ages 6 and up; children ages 5 and under admitted free); $15 parking

Even if you've never arranged a vase of flowers, the sort of pretty spray of blossoms that adds verve to the center of a dining table or windowsill, you can likely guess that working with petals, and other natural materials, is a delicate business.

Taking special care that each soft leaf is placed in just the right spot, and every dainty stem is displayed in the best way, is part of the ancient and uplifting art of flower arranging.

How, though, can this careful calling translate to a much, much larger scale?

It may be true that covering an enormous float in natural materials isn't the same as filling a jar or piece of pottery with a bouquet, but you could call the amazing act of decorating a Rose Parade vehicle a colossal cousin to arranging flowers.

If you're keen to witness this once-a-year sight, which involves volunteers covering large vehicles with all sorts of colorful seeds, pods, petals, and other flora, you can: Visit Pasadena has all you need to know about the Rose Parade Decorating Places.

And as 2023 comes to a close, you'll want to turn your gaze to Rosemont Pavilion, which will have three days of viewing on Dec. 28, 29, and 30.

This is a ticketed event — admission is $20, while kids ages 5 and under are admitted free — and parking is $15.

The pavilion is located at Brookside Park, not far from Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena.

"Prior to their debut in the Rose Parade, floats receive their final preparations at Decorating Places," shares the Visit Pasadena page.

"This special event offers a unique opportunity to preview the upcoming parade entries and take a behind-the-scenes look at how floats are made."

"Experienced professionals and hardworking volunteers apply intricate natural and floral elements to the floats, while thousands of public guests tour the decorating facilities."

Spots do fill up, especially as out-of-towers begin to arrive ahead of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl.

Secure your tickets now for this once-a-year chance to see fabulous flower arranging on a most massive scale.