Meet the horses of the Rose Parade at ‘Equestfest,' an equine extravaganza

What to Know Equestfest presented by Santa Anita Park

The Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Burbank on Dec. 29 from noon to 2 p.m.

$25; get to know some of the horses and riders before the parade; a horse show, stable peeks, and more are part of the popular event

Our holiday season is full of clip and clop, and when we're not clipping and clopping we're usually at a full gallop in an urgent attempt to get All of the Things Done in a Timely and Calm Manner.

But there are actual clip-cloppers out there, the galloping steeds that grandly trot into the spotlight on New Year's Day.

It's the handsome horses of the Rose Parade we're happily whinnying about, those incredible animals that are, for many viewers, the mane attraction of the celebrated Pasadena event.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

You won't need to look to the Crown City, though, to find a much-loved horsey happening, one that regally rides into our worlds just a few days ahead of the grand Colorado Boulevard production.

Rather, turn your gaze to Burbank, and the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, where Equestfest presented by Santa Anita Park will take to the ring for two trot-tastic hours on Friday, Dec. 29.

In short, Equestfest is all about getting to know the hoof-rocking participants of the upcoming parade, a few days before the parade happens.

This means strolls by the stables, where you'll get to chat with riders while swooning over these noble animals from up close, but there is a show element, too, if you thrill to watching horses in the big ring.

Some of the 2023 groups set to participate with their pretty ponies include Painted Ladies Rodeo Performers, Blue Shadows Mounted Drill Team, and Spirit of the West Riders.

Organizers of the popular event share that the "... equestrian show features a variety of horse breeds, as well as a variety of drills, dances, tricks, and thrills!"

Food for sale, a vendor area, and other saddle-up sights will add excitement to the day.

It is a day, though, that is ticketed, and you'll want to secure your entry ahead of time. Gallop by this site for more information and explore all the equine-y amazingness just ahead.