2 killed in Playa del Rey crash identified as Morningside High School students

A Honda Accord and Tesla SUV collided on the two-lane costal road, killing two teens.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Lauren Coronado

Two teen boys killed Tuesday night in a two-car collision in Playa del Rey have been identified as students at Morningside High School in Inglewood.

A post on the school's Facebook page identified the students who died as David and Hector Ceja, ages 17 and 15. A third student was seriously injured and remains hospitalized, according to the school. That student's brother, a Bennett-Kew Elementary School student, also was hospitalized, the school said.

"We are deeply saddened by the recent tragic incident affecting many of our school communities," the statement said.

The two students who died will be honored during a graduation ceremony scheduled for Thursday at the Inglewood school campus. One of the students was set to graduate from the school.

"Their hearts are broken," said Jim Morris, county administrator with the Inglewood Unified School District, who visited the family. "There are no words to described what they're going through."

The head-on crash involving a Honda Accord and Tesla SUV was just before 8 p.m. in the 8800 block of Vista Del Mar near Dockweiler State Beach.

The teen driver of a Honda Accord died at the scene. One of the passengers died on the way to a hospital.

Some of the victims were trapped inside the wrecked Honda.

Details about what led to the crash on the two-lane coastal road were not immediately available.

