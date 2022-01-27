Vroman's Bookmark Contest Opens to Young Artists

What to Know Vroman's Bookstore in Pasadena

There are two separate bookmark-designing contests, one open to K-3rd grade kids, and another focused on kids in the 4th, 5th, and 6th grades

The entry deadline is Feb. 18, 2022; winners will receive a $50 gift card and 50 bookmarks to give away

If you've ever been lucky enough to have a young reader explain the plot of their favorite book to you, you know that the child's description is going to be a total delight.

There will be twists in the kid's remarkable retelling, and turns, and small details aplenty, and exciting moments explained with an excess of enthusiasm, and oodles of over-the-top character descriptions.

It is, in short, a charming thrill to see a youngster so engaged and connected with a yarn, tale, novel, or picture book, and few adults could ever retell a story as memorably.

Vroman's Bookstore, one of our state's oldest independent bookstores, has gained deserved fame as a wonderland for families seeking out fresh reads, the sort of books that kids love for life.

And a fresh read, quite often, needs a bookmark, one that is colorful and creative.

Bookmark buffs, be cheered: The Colorado Boulevard bastion o' books has just opened its annual bookmark contest.

It's an event that invites kids to create the beloved shop's complimentary placeholders, the bookmarks that will be given to customers visiting the Pasadena bookstore over the next 12 months.

And an added bit of sweetness: There are actually two concurrent contests, one created for younger kids currently in kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grades, while the competition for older readers invites entries from students in the 4th, 5th, and 6th grades.

The theme?

Page-turning tots'll love this one: It's "books and reading," an expansive, wide-open concept that boasts thousands, if not millions, of possible interpretations.

The winners in both categories will receive a $50 gift card to spend at Vroman's Bookstore, as well as 50 bookmarks "to hand out to family and friends!"

Imagine the pride of bestowing a bookmark you created with pens, pencils, crayons, and your own awesome and original ideas, fanciful notions that spring from your love of stories.

The deadline? It's Feb. 18, 2022, so tell your kids to find some paper and drawing tools pronto, before one of Southern California's cutest contests reaches "The End."