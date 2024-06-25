A free Calabasas event will offer an update on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing

What to Know "Coexisting With Wildlife," a wildlife event, will feature Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing updates

Free; June 29 from 2 to 3:45 p.m. at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas

The P-22 Day festival also has its 2024 date — it's Oct. 19 in Griffith Park — and a colorful new poster

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is on the rise in Agoura Hills, with a potential opening in late 2025 or early 2026, and while animals in the area seem to be growing more curious about this new addition — an owl following its dark pathway over the 101 freeway a couple of months back — we humans must patiently wait for more news.

Waiting for the P-22 Day Festival in October, which will happen sooner, is one way to productively deal with our anticipation, as the free Griffith Park gathering always has helpful information about topics surrounding our urban wildlife.

A new poster created by artist Jonathan Martinez was just unveiled for the 2024 event, which will take place on Oct. 19 (it's the ninth annual festival, meaning some Southern California kids have truly grown up attending, year after year).

The P-22 Day Festival traditionally takes place near the conclusion of Urban Wildlife Week, which also has several events, including the "Following the Footsteps of P-22 Hike" hosted by Save LA Cougars.

You won't need to wait for October, though, to connect with other supporters of our local wildlife. Save LA Cougars will be calling upon King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas on June 29 for the "Coexisting With Wildlife" presentation.

The free event will include an update about how the construction on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is coming along, as well as other conservation-themed topics. Call it a great way for supporters of our local critters and nature lovers to gather, connect, and learn more.

No admission is required for the June 29 happening but you will want to register in advance.