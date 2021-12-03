Walt Disney Concert Hall's Carol-Merry Month Arrives

What to Know DTLA

Enjoy "Home Alone" in Concert, CeCe Winans, and the Holiday Sing-Along

Ticket prices vary; masks, full vaccination are both required to attend

For every "fa" and "la" we hear during the season, and every "lo" that goes high, and all of the "merrys" that make their whimsical way into our headspace, the festive fact remains: We want more, so much more, all of the yummy yuletide tunes all of the time.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

We want more seasonal songs, more classic carols, those happy rhapsodies that are instantly redolent of gingerbread, cinnamon, and pine needles.

Finding such jolly jingles can be done in several spots, from the car radio to the buds in our ears, but locating a live performance is an entirely different matter of the merriest sort.

Walt Disney Concert Hall has long been an ultimate place for in-person performances of the Christmas-iest variety, and that will continue, after a year off, in 2021.

The holiday calendar kicks off at the DTLA landmark on the first Saturday in December, with several hall-decking, sleigh-riding, chestnut-roasting afternoons and evenings ahead.

The "Festival of Carols" opens the holiday season on Dec. 4 at the hallowed hall, while "Home Alone" in Concert brings the McCallister-style smiles to the venue on Dec. 10, 11, and 12.

Adding the waves of aural emotion to the 1990 comedy? A live performance by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by David Newman.

A Chanticleer Christmas, CeCe Winans: The Kingdom Choir, the Holiday Sing-Along, Handel's "Messiah," a "Messiah" Sing-along, Arturo Sandoval Big Band Swinging Holiday, The Doo Wop Project, and New Year's Eve with Pink Martini are all the upcoming calendar.

To read up on safety policies, visit the Music Center site. Proof of vaccination will be required, and masks should be worn at each performance.