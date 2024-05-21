'40 Days of Pride' kicks off with a celebratory nod to West Hollywood's 40th anniversary

What to Know WeHo Pride will run from May 22 to June 30 with a bevy of celebrations, readings, concerts, and the world-famous WeHo Pride Parade

The 40-day observance is a tribute to West Hollywood's 40th anniversary; the city was founded in 1984

The WeHo Pride Street Fair is set for May 31- June 2; LA Pride, which is an unrelated event, will take place on June 8 and 9

Steer your time travel machine back four decades, to the tremendous year of 1984, and you'll find plenty of amazing things afoot in Southern California, the vibrant home of the Summer Olympics.

Something else spectacular was happening in West Hollywood that very same year: It was on its wonderful way to becoming a city, which it officially did on Nov. 29, 1984, the "first City in the nation to have a majority openly gay governing body."

To commemorate this milestone, and to start the bevy of vibrant Junetime LGBTQ+ parties a few days early, WeHo Pride is officially launching on Harvey Milk Day, all to commemorate 40 Days of Pride and the 40th anniversary of West Hollywood.

The events kick off on May 22 with two to-dos: Harvey Milk Day 2024 featuring the José Sarria Drag Pageant at the West Hollywood Aquatic and Recreation Center at 6 p.m. and "The Studies (Untitled Flags)" Exhibition WeHo Pride Arts Festival at the West Hollywood Library.

The exhibition will be on view almost every day through Sept. 16, 2024, but be sure to check the schedule.

Other gatherings are just ahead, including the jubilant WeHo Pride Street Fair on May 31, June 1, and June 2, a multi-event festivity that will include the WeHo Pride Parade on June 2 (just head to Santa Monica Boulevard in the heart of West Hollywood).

A colorful and community-strong collection of cool pop-ups, musical happenings, and poetry-themed meet-ups add ebullience to the WeHo Pride itinerary throughout the rest of June, with the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles singing at Plummer Park, a Figurative Drawing Class, the Inglewood Pride Festival, and lots more on the schedule.