What to know about ArroyoFest, from hubs to happenings to getting there

626 Golden Streets ArroyoFest, presented by Metro

Free; Sunday, Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.; participants may employ "people-powered transportation" along seven miles of the Arroyo Seco Parkway, which will be closed to motorized traffic

Mission Street in South Pasadena will be closed to cars from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What were you doing in 2003?

It's quite a complex question, for you likely can't recall the day-to-day stuff you got done. But if you rode your bicycle along the closed-to-cars Arroyo Seco Parkway, that storied stretch of the 110 Freeway, you definitely can recall that particular morning like it happened yesterday.

For taking your bike, skateboard, or your own two feet onto a freeway, where motorized traffic has been temporarily banned, is a rare and remarkable thing, indeed.

Now, just over 20 years later, ArroyoFest is returning to the Arroyo Seco Parkway on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 11 in the morning.

Seven miles of the historical parkway will be closed to motorized vehicles but open to "people-powered transportation," meaning you can ride your bicycle, savor a slow jog, break out your rollerblades, or do cartwheels if you like.

It's a day of community celebration, helmed by 626 Golden Streets and presented by Metro and the price to join? Totally free.

That said, you'll want to load your Tap Card if you intend to ride a Metro train to the festivities.

There are a number of stations within walking distance of the route, including Lincoln Cypress Station near ArroyoFest's southern end and South Pasadena Station near the northern terminus.

By the by, the closed-streets party will continue into South Pasadena; Mission Street, through the heart of town, will be closed to cars from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., which is three hours longer than the Arroyo Seco Parkway closure (again, that's 7 to 11 a.m.).

There are a few things to know before you go, including about the all-important Parkway Lane Separation.

Wheeled devices — bicycles and beyond — may use the northbound (eastside) lanes while the southbound (westside) lanes will be reserved for pedestrians.

You may enter and exit where you like, covering all seven miles or a shorter stretch, but keep in mind that you'll want to stick to the northbound side if you have a bike.

The hubs, where art activities, information, and more happenings will be in full flower? Find those at Lincoln Heights, Highland Park, and South Pasadena.

The Lummis Day Festival will also take place on Oct. 29 at Sycamore Grove Park, adding to the joy of the day with performances, cultural offerings, food trucks, and more.

Are costumes welcome? Several people may be rocking the early Halloween vibe, so feel free to don yours if you'd like.

Is it a race? Nope. Are "all forms of active transportation permitted"? You bet; you can also read more about the event's e-assist policy on this page. Looking for more details and suggestions? Active SGV has everything you need to know here.