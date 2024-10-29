A critter-packed ‘Creeptacular' will extend Halloween at this Sylmar spot

What to Know Wildlife Learning Center's annual "Creeptacular"

Nov. 1 and 2, 2024

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Included with admission

Animal meet & greets are on the schedule, and Halloween craft-making, too

When we think of Halloween, we think of the word "eve," which makes sense: All Hallow's Eve has long been the spirited way to describe the ethereal occasion, and the term is still very much in use.

But All Hallow's Eve is falling on a different sort of "eve" in 2024: The holiday is happening on a Thursday, which is sometimes catchily called "Weekend Eve" in some circles.

That means that a few Halloween events will pop up in early November, which is what charmingly happens when the haunting holiday lands on a Thursday.

The Wildlife Learning Center is on-board with this Halloween-extending idea, which is sweet, but even sweeter? Cute and cool critters will be at the center of the "Creeptacular" celebration.

That means animal meet-and-greets will furrily festoon the grounds of the educational destination Nov. 1 and 2, giving guests a chance to eye a few of the fascinating residents from a closer vantage point.

Crafts of a Halloween-y nature are also part of the fun, as are treat bags and, yum, cooking decorating kits.

And eerie decorations will complete the scene at the airy Sylmar spot.

You can book your ticket ahead of time, if you and your tot would like to make your way to the critter-filled gem on the first or second day of November.

As for some of the distinguished beasties that live at the Wildlife Learning Center? A two-toed sloth is one of the locals, as are ring-tailed lemurs, owls, and ravens, as well as all sorts of reptiles.

Read more about the center's commitment to animal rescue and rehabilitation at this site now.