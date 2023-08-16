Wings on, SoCal sprites, for the Labyrinth Masquerade will soon make magic in DTLA

What to Know Labyrinth Masquerade at The Biltmore

Aug. 18 and 19, 2023

$90 Friday ticket; other ticketing options are available

Important anniversaries can hold an extraordinary amount of whimsical weight in a fantasy story. A year passing has gravity, as does a decade, and marking the passage of time in full moons or sunrises?

That, too, can help lend a tale another lovely layer.

So when a fantastical happening shimmers into brief existence in our all-too-real world, and the event boasts a magical milestone, we feel even more ready to enter a remarkable realm.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Labyrinth Masquerade is that fantasy-driven delight, and it just happens to be marking its 25th anniversary in 2023. That's something special, yes, but then this elaborate ball has always sparkled with a sort of otherworldly specialness.

And that sparkle shall return to The Biltmore in DTLA on Aug. 18 and 19, 2023.

Drawing its gorgeous grandeur from the beloved 1986 film "Labyrinth" as well as other fairy-tale-ish yarns, decadent daydreams, and the fertile imaginations of all who attend, the ball has become a must-stop for local gnomes, fairies, monsters, knights, elves, ghosts, and queens, as well as those humans who love to assume such ethereal identities for a night.

As with past Labyrinth Masquerades, the costuming will be exquisite, complex, eye-catching, and flat-out incredible. Beaded wings, towering crowns, and hoop skirts that are wider than our modern doorways are among the sights you might see.

Other tantalizing details include music, performance, and art, making the masquerade a baroque feast, one that captivates eye, ear, and heart.

Many masquerade attendees elect to book a night or two at The Biltmore, especially those guests who will need some time, and enjoyable effort, to step into their complex costumes. Entering a hotel elevator and then a ballroom when one is wearing a headdress featuring enormous antlers is rather easier, one assumes, than wearing those antlers on a cross-town trip from home.

Tickets are still available, and there are a few different entry tiers to consider. A Sunday Tea & Breakfast will be the otherworldly exclamation point to the whole gossamer gala, should you desire the opportunity to stretch this ensorcelled affair just a little bit longer.