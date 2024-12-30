A wintry and whimsical festival keeps cool in Costa Mesa

What to Know Winter Fest OC

OC Fair & Event Center

Costa Mesa

Through Jan. 5, 2025

$25 and up

A Taylor Swift-themed inspired New Year's Eve celebration will sparkle Dec. 31

The flakes are few these days around Southern California — you might find a few snow-inspired flourishes on the Rose Parade floats, but that's really about it — and snowmen are pretty darn scarce.

But there is a place in sunny Southern California that is committed to cool, as in the chilly, cheerful, and playful side of wintertime.

It's Winter Fest OC, an annual spectacular that blankets a sizable swath of the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

The festival has its yearly start in November, but if you missed its earliest days due to the obligations of the holiday season, don't be too blue: You can flurry by during the week of New Year's.

In fact, Winter Fest OC will roll, like a snowball, into the first few days of 2025, with a seasonal conclusion set for Jan. 5.

"Over a million lights" is one of the draws of the event, which is marking its 10th anniversary. Look also for an area devoted to snow play, the Ice Trail, and a tubing slide that is an impressive 150 feet in length.

Ice skating, the Polar Putt Putt, and cozy fireside igloos are also part of the bundle-up, scarves-and-mittens scene.

If you sled on by for New Year's Eve, a "Swiftie Spectacular" is in the works with a performance by Taylor Nation.

Get the icily awesome info about everything that is merrily afoot at the wintry Costa Mesa spectacular, including details about New Year's Eve, now.