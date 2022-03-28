Winter ‘Springs' Forth at Mammoth Mountain

The vernal equinox?

It usually signifies that all sorts of spritely, springful, and super-sweet sights are on the breezy way, from blooming fruit trees to tiny bunnies to chirping birdies to little lambs to several inches of cold, mountain-covering snow.

Oh wait.

That last entry? It seems like, just maybe, it should not have made the light and airy list, and yet spring and snowfall really are a commonly seen pairing around Mammoth Mountain.

Cold case in point? The Eastern Sierra ski spot received a few inches of frosty flakes early on March 28, 2022, with more snow falling as the day went on.

Take a look at some of the fresh photos now, and see what early spring can sometimes look like at the peak-pretty wonderland.

Adding to the wonder? There's a flash sale on through March 30, if you're looking for a lodging deal that's as sweet as a spring day spent several thousand feet up the side of a powdery mountain.