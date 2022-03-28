Winter ‘Springs' Forth at Mammoth Mountain

By Alysia Gray Painter

The vernal equinox?

It usually signifies that all sorts of spritely, springful, and super-sweet sights are on the breezy way, from blooming fruit trees to tiny bunnies to chirping birdies to little lambs to several inches of cold, mountain-covering snow.

Oh wait.

That last entry? It seems like, just maybe, it should not have made the light and airy list, and yet spring and snowfall really are a commonly seen pairing around Mammoth Mountain.

Cold case in point? The Eastern Sierra ski spot received a few inches of frosty flakes early on March 28, 2022, with more snow falling as the day went on.

Take a look at some of the fresh photos now, and see what early spring can sometimes look like at the peak-pretty wonderland.

Adding to the wonder? There's a flash sale on through March 30, if you're looking for a lodging deal that's as sweet as a spring day spent several thousand feet up the side of a powdery mountain.

10 photos
1/10
Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain
One week into spring 2022, and Mammoth Mountain is wearing its wintry best. (photo: Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)
2/10
Even the famous mammoth statue received a lot of sky icing. (photo: Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)
3/10
About two to three inches fell in the early hours of March 28. (photo: Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)
4/10
While the weekend was over, some skiers kept the vibes high, and high-in-the-sky, for Monday. (photo: Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)
5/10
More snow was expected later in the day. (photo: Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)
6/10
When the local chalets begin to disappear, skiers know that the schussing will be primo. (photo: Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)
7/10
And the action continued, even as the flakes fell. (photo: Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)
8/10
There's a lodging special afoot, through March 30. (photo: Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)
9/10
Book during the flash sale and save 25% on a stay that is two nights or more. (photo: Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)
10/10
Discover more about this rad deal, and the spring skiing season, at the Mammoth site now. (photo: Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)

This article tagged under:

Eastern SierraSnowSkiingMammoth Mountain

