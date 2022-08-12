Wooftop Cinema, a Pup-ular Event, to Win Hearts and Wag Tails

What to Know Friday, Aug. 26

In honor of National Dog Day, Rooftop Cinema Club Arts District will screen "Legally Blonde" at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $18.50 (per person); dogs must be leashed

We have an inkling of the animal-iest variety, a general hunch, if you will, that if we tried to explain a movie plot to any dog they might gaze upon us with rapt attention, hanging on every twist we describe.

This could be because dogs are tuned into their humans' vibes in an almost supernatural way, true. Or maybe it is due to the fact that our Fidos have seen so many films while relaxing next to us on the couch, one eye lazily cracked open and staring in the direction of the TV.

Movies, pups, and humans: It's a trio that's trotted through the years, in short, and while most of the films we see alongside our animal are viewed at home, we can, on occasion, enjoy going to the cinema with our four-footed bestie.

Eric Scire

That opportunity is coming right up when Rooftop Cinema Club Arts District transforms, for one night only, into a Wooftop Cinema, giving dogs a chance to join their people for an evening of movie magic.

And the movie on the outdoor screen? Of course it will have a woofer in it: Prepare to admire the adventures of Bruiser, the petite powerhouse that shares the screen with Elle Woods, the character at the lead of "Legally Blonde."

Has your own Lassie or Laddie seen the 2001 comedy starring Reese Witherspoon? If not, here's a cheerful chance to enjoy it together in a cinematic space where dogs are not only allowed but welcome.

The date is Aug. 26, or National Dog Day, if you prefer, and a ticket? Those start at $18.50, though there are other options available, should you want popcorn or an Adirondack seat.

A bar, helmed by HiLo liquor, will have grown-up refreshments for purchase, including canned cocktails, wine, and beer, as well as several spirits-free selections.

Your hound should remain on leash, and an area reserved for puply business? That will be available on the wooftop, er, rooftop.

Seating is limited, so you'll want to leap for a ticket faster than your dog leaps for the couch when you turn the TV on and settle in for an engaging evening of movie-watching.

The start time of this special event? It's 5:30 p.m., meaning you can get your #1 scruffy snuggler back home well before bedtime.