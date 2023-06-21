Antelope Valley

What to know about this week's lane closures on the 14 Freeway in the Antelope Valley

Southbound lanes on the 14 Freeway will be getting pavement replacement work throughout the entire week, traffic delays expected

By Missael Soto

Getty

Multiple freeway closures in the Antelope Valley are scheduled for this week.

Closures on the southbound 14 Freeway are due to pavement replacement work. This is continuing last week's work on the northbound lanes.

Pavement replacement work can extend the lanes life by a minimum of 40 years, according to Caltrans. Construction will continue through Thursday from the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Here are the schedule road closures for SR-14:

Monday, June 19

Southbound SR-14

Between Avenue H and Avenue J-8

Tuesday, June 20

Southbound SR-14

Between Avenue L and Avenue N

Wednesday – Thursday, June 21 – 22

Southbound SR-14

Between Avenue L and Avenue N

Friday – Saturday, June 23 – 24

Southbound SR-14

Between Avenue M and Rancho Vista Boulevard

This article tagged under:

Antelope ValleyTrafficCaltransLane closures
