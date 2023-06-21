What to know about this week's lane closures on the 14 Freeway in the Antelope Valley

Multiple freeway closures in the Antelope Valley are scheduled for this week.

Closures on the southbound 14 Freeway are due to pavement replacement work. This is continuing last week's work on the northbound lanes.

Pavement replacement work can extend the lanes life by a minimum of 40 years, according to Caltrans. Construction will continue through Thursday from the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

About Last Night: Palmdale & Lancaster - SB Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) between Technology Dr & Ave A . Pavement Work.@PalmdaleCity @cityoflancaster #BeWorkZoneAlert https://t.co/xbyTKr2hic pic.twitter.com/dEZQngPORX — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) June 21, 2023

Here are the schedule road closures for SR-14:

Monday, June 19

Southbound SR-14

Between Avenue H and Avenue J-8

Tuesday, June 20

Southbound SR-14

Between Avenue L and Avenue N

Wednesday – Thursday, June 21 – 22

Southbound SR-14

Between Avenue L and Avenue N

Friday – Saturday, June 23 – 24

Southbound SR-14

Between Avenue M and Rancho Vista Boulevard