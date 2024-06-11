Lanes closed on 5 Freeway north of LA for big rig crash

Lanes were blocked early Tuesday on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles following a big rig crash near a key Southern California freeway interchange.

Several lanes on the northbound side of the road leaving the Newhall Pass were closed near the Calgrove Boulevard exit. The crash was near the 5 and 14 freeway split.

Heads up for a **Traffic Alert** in the Newhall Pass, NB 5 after the 14 split. A crash involving a big rig with an overturned trailer is blocking several lanes. WATCH @NBCLA LIVE: https://t.co/dzoLI0RrnG pic.twitter.com/dzpJn0VN2Z — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) June 11, 2024

Traffic was backing up on the 5 and 14 freeways.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Lanes were expected to remain closed until at least 8 a.m. A heavy duty tow truck was at the scene.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.