Lanes closed on 5 Freeway north of LA for big rig crash

Lanes were closed for several hours in the Newhall Pass area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Lanes were blocked early Tuesday on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles following a big rig crash near a key Southern California freeway interchange.

Several lanes on the northbound side of the road leaving the Newhall Pass were closed near the Calgrove Boulevard exit. The crash was near the 5 and 14 freeway split.

Traffic was backing up on the 5 and 14 freeways.

Lanes were expected to remain closed until at least 8 a.m. A heavy duty tow truck was at the scene.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

