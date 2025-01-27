5 Freeway closed in northern LA County due to snow

The 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County was closed Monday morning due to snow as a January storm moved through Southern California.

The 5 Freeway was closed in the Tejon Pass from Parker Road in Castaic and Grapevine Road in Kern County. Drivers were advised to use the 101 Freeway as a north-south detour.

Drivers also were urged to avoid the eastbound Highway 138 from the Pearblossom (18) Highway junction in Lebec to the San Bernardino County line. White-out conditions were reported in the area.

California Highway Patrol officers were escorting drivers on Highway 14 between Avenue D to Avenue S due to due to low visibility.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The storm was expected to move out of the region Monday.