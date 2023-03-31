What To Know About Overnight 5 Freeway Closures Near Castaic This Weekend

What to Know Southbound I-5 will be closed from 10 p.m Saturday to 8 a.m Sunday

Southbound I-5 will close again 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday if needed

Northbound I-5 will not be affected by these closures

All southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Castaic will be closed overnight on Saturday and Sunday as crews work to limit damage from a landslide in the area after the latest series of storms, Caltrans announced in a statement Friday.

🚧🚧🚧 SOUTHBOUND I-5 FULL CLOSURE - SB I-5 will be closed in northern LA County at Vista Del Lago Rd on 2 nights: Sat 4/1 from 10PM-8AM & Sun 4/2 from 11PM-5AM. Detour east on SR138 to south SR14. Check closures at https://t.co/O37QesJHpw @CaltransDist6 @CaltransD4 pic.twitter.com/UD9Ax1pIY2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 31, 2023

"Southbound I-5 will be fully closed between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway. Southbound traffic will detour east on State Route 138 and south on State Route 14 to Southbound 1-5," Caltrans said.

The portion of the freeway affected by the landslide has reduced the number of lanes from four to two due to the landslide.

The northbound 5 Freeway will not be affected by these closures and the southbound 5 Freeway will remain open south of Templin Highway, Caltrans announced.