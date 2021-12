Lanes are closed on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley after a crash Friday morning that left a big rig on its side.

It was not immediately clear when lanes on the westbound 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills will reopened. The big rig spilled its load of boxes near Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

No serious injuries were reported. Details about the crash were not immediately available.

