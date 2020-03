Lanes are closed early Thursday on the 60 Freeway after a big rig crash, slowing the drive in the San Gabriel Valley.

At least two big rigs were involved in the collision near Peck Road in the South El Monte area. Details about injuries and the number of other vehicles involved were not immediately available.

One of the big rigs was leaking fuel.

Traffic was backing up as crews worked the clear the scene. Details about how long the freeway will be closed were not immediately available.