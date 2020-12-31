Boxes of Fruit Spill Onto Road When Big Rig Crashes Off 10 Freeway

A big rig carrying boxes of fruit crashed down an embankment early Thursday off the westbound 10 Freeway in Pomona.

Officers responded about 4:10 a.m. to a stretch of the freeway near Kellogg Drive and found the semitrailer at the bottom of a hill, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Video from the scene showed the truck and its trailer on their sides. The trailer apparently ripped open and a load of fruit products scattered across a road below the freeway.

The Kellogg Drive offramp is closed until further notice.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

The driver suffered minor injuries.