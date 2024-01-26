Here's what to know about the 110 Freeway closure this weekend

Caltrans will close a portion of Highway 110 Freeway this weekend near downtown Los Angeles.

The freeway will close between the 10 Freeway and the Exposition Boulevard exit.

The closures will take place Friday and Saturday, beginning at 11 p.m., to safely demolish the pedestrian bridge over the 110th at 21st Street, Caltrans reported.

Closing hours and locations

The closure of the road will be carried out according to this schedule:

Friday. Jan. 26

Traffic on the southbound 110 Freeway will be reduced to one lane between the 10 Freeway and Exposition Boulevard. Crews began closing the freeway starting at 9 p.m.

The southbound exit ramp to Adams Boulevard will be closed from Friday at 7 p.m. until Saturday at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Complete closure of northbound lanes between the 10 Freeway and Exposition Boulevard. Crews will begin closing access ramps and connectors starting at 9 p.m.

The southbound exit ramp to Adams Boulevard will be closed from Saturday at 7 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m.

Detours during closure

During the closure, the following detours will be made:

Southbound traffic on the 110 Freeway will be detoured at the 10 Freeway exit to stop again at Exposition or Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards.

Northbound traffic will exit at Adams Boulevard and re-enter the Washington Boulevard freeway or the 10 Freeway at Hoover Street.

Caltrans recommends motorists avoid the area by taking an alternate route or using public transportation. You can visit the Caltrans website by clicking here for highway and road conditions and closures.