Laurel Canyon Boulevard Temporarily Closed for Winter Storm Preps

Crews worked to prepare for possible flooding and debris flows on the canyon road connecting the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Los Angeles' Laurel Canyon Boulevard was closed Wednesday morning as crews prepared for possible flooding and debris flows on the canyon road during a powerful winter storm.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation announced that Laurel Canyon Boulevard would be closed between Hollywood Boulevard and Mulholland Drive from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday in preparation for the rain.

The storm brought scattered showers early Wednesday, but downpours are possible as the storm intensifies late Wednesday and into Thursday. By Wednesday afternoon, the rain will increase steadily, with downpours continuing into Thursday and reaching an inch per hour in some locations.

The peak intensity of the storm is expected early Thursday. About 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall across most of the area, with some mountain areas receiving 4 to 8 inches.

